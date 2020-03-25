LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This photo taken February 4, 2020 shows a woman undergoing thermal scan at the House of Representatives as Congress implements safety measures against novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Doctor arrested for allegedly selling overpriced donated thermal scanners
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a doctor for selling overpriced thermal scanners that were donated to an association he was allegedly representing.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said Wednesday that agents of the NBI Special Action Unit arrested Dr. Cedric John Sarmiento De Castro on Tuesday for selling overpriced thermal scanners at P9,500 each.

De Castro is also allegedly the chapter president of Lions Club in New Manila, Quezon City.

In his capacity as the chair of the non-governmental association, he received donations of thermal scanners.

“De Castro was selling a total of 150 pieces thermal scanners for P1.2 million. The suggested retail price for thermal scanners ranges from P800 to P1500 in the market,” the statement read.

Perete, quoting the NBI, said that the doctor was brought to the bureau’s office for booking procedures.

He will also be brought to the Quezon City prosecutor’s office on Wednesday for inquest.

De Castro will face complaints of profiteering and hoarding.

Profiteering and hoarding are among the acts punished under Republic Act 7581 or the “Price Act.” — Kristine Joy Patag

