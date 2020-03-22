LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Laborers load copra on a boat berthed at a wharf in Isabela City, Basilan.
John Unson
Basilan governor: No lockdown but a 'state of public health emergency'
John Unson (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 6:26pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday that the island province is under ah "state of public health emergency" and not a lockdown as some residents believe.

“Wala pong lockdown dito sa Basilan. Meron po dito state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.

He said the provincial police office, units of the Army’s 104th Brigade and provincial health personnel will only regulate the movement of people within the province.

"We shall only impose social distancing everywhere and inside public transportation as part of the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Salliman said.

Basilan has 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, the provincial capital.

"While we don’t have any confirmed COVID-19 infection case here yet we are not taking chances. We call on people to stay at home while the province us under state of public health emergency," Salliman said.

He said the delivery of commercial goods from outside shall continue and merchants in public markets can operate in coordination with authorities.

"Hindi po ito lockdown na parang hindi na makakakilos ang mga tao," Salliman, chairman of Basilan’s provincial risk reduction and management council, said via mobile phone Sunday.

(This is not a lockdown where people cannot move around)

He said the national government's anti-COVID-19 campaign clearly states that the enhanced community quarantine so far only applies to Luzon.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barangay captain faces raps for locking curfew violators in dog cage
22 hours ago
Among those that Barangay Gatid chairman Frederick Ambrocio, 40, locked up in a dog cage were two minors, Laguna police ...
Nation
fbfb
QC gov't goes house-to-house in barangays as residents stay home
1 day ago
Dealing with the highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, the Quezon City government has taken...
Nation
fbfb
Muntinlupa under 24-hour COVID-19 curfew
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The city government of Muntinlupa imposed a 24-hour curfew throughout the city starting Friday for the duration of the Luzon-wide...
Nation
fbfb
Mocha Uson's controversial Facebook 'blog' now unavailable
1 day ago
The controversial page of Mocha Uson, a repeat political appointee and supporter of the Duterte administration, was removed...
Nation
fbfb
Mindanao officials check on food supply in case of long COVID-19 quarantine
By John Unson | 21 hours ago
“We are anticipating constraints on transport of commercial goods from outside so we have to ensure the adequacy of...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
Basilan governor: No lockdown but a 'state of public health emergency'
By John Unson | 59 minutes ago
Gov. Salliman said the provincial police office, units of the Army’s 104th Brigade and provincial health personnel will...
Nation
fbfb
Decommissioning of 12,000 MILF fighters complete
By Jose Rodel Clapano | March 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The second phase of the decommissioning of 12,000 Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants has been completed, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
7 caught violating Baguio City curfew
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
"Those found loitering into the curfew time will be immediately sent home and we will cause the arrest of non-complying individuals,"...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
Muntinlupa residents under 24-hour curfew amid Luzon quarantine
1 day ago
Muntinlupa City is now under a 24-hour curfew, as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country...
Nation
fbfb
1 day ago
House lawmaker's staff member infected with COVID-19 dies
1 day ago
In a statement, House of Representatives Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the congressional staff of an unidentified...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with