Basilan governor: No lockdown but a 'state of public health emergency'

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman clarified Sunday that the island province is under ah "state of public health emergency" and not a lockdown as some residents believe.

“Wala pong lockdown dito sa Basilan. Meron po dito state of public health emergency,” Salliman said.

He said the provincial police office, units of the Army’s 104th Brigade and provincial health personnel will only regulate the movement of people within the province.

"We shall only impose social distancing everywhere and inside public transportation as part of the effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Salliman said.

Basilan has 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, the provincial capital.

"While we don’t have any confirmed COVID-19 infection case here yet we are not taking chances. We call on people to stay at home while the province us under state of public health emergency," Salliman said.

He said the delivery of commercial goods from outside shall continue and merchants in public markets can operate in coordination with authorities.

"Hindi po ito lockdown na parang hindi na makakakilos ang mga tao," Salliman, chairman of Basilan’s provincial risk reduction and management council, said via mobile phone Sunday.

(This is not a lockdown where people cannot move around)

He said the national government's anti-COVID-19 campaign clearly states that the enhanced community quarantine so far only applies to Luzon.