QC gov't goes house-to-house in 142 barangays as residents stay home

MANILA, Philippines — Dealing with the highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, the Quezon City government has taken on an enormous challenge—to feed hundreds of thousands of households especially in the poorer communities of the country's most populous urban area.

Mayor Joy Belmonte's team, who reported 44 detected infections and two fatalities in the city as of Saturday, have been going house-to-house to distribute food packs while observing the strict social distancing guidelines of the national government.

Daily wage earners, who are urged to stay home, are kept away from their livelihood for the month-long lockdown that aims to stem the transmission of the highly communicable COVID-19.

To keep them from returning to the streets to try to earn a living, Belmonte has for days led a massive procurement and relief operation to continuously feed 400,000 families and provide them with sanitation materials.

Simultaneous disinfection campaigns and transportation drive to ferry health workers and other medical frontliners to hospitals were also launched.