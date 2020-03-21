7 caught violating Baguio City curfew

Police in Baguio City caught seven people violating curfew on Friday night as the enhanced commmunity quarantine across Luzon continues.

Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio police director, said the curfew violators had flimsy reasons for being out during the 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew when only critical personnel like medical workers and other frontliners are allowed outside their homes.

Law enforcers will be strict in checking the purpose of people out and about in the streets, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong vowed.

"Those found loitering into the curfew time will be immediately sent home and we will cause the arrest of non-complying individuals," city officials warned.

The mayor has also ordered the police and barangays watchmen to arrest people drinking outside their homes after numerous complaints reached him since Friday.

Mayor Magalong on Saturday morning threatened to completely lock down Barangay Pinget for allegedly lacking discipline and not compliying with guidelines of the quarantine.

"If they don't wake up and institute stricter measures, I will be compelled to escalate the lockdown. I am giving them only until today to ensure compliance," he said.