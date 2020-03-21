LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
The Baguio City Police Office on Abanao Street.
Baguio City Police Office Facebook page
7 caught violating Baguio City curfew
Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2020 - 3:31pm

Police in Baguio City caught seven people violating curfew on Friday night as the enhanced commmunity quarantine across Luzon continues.

Police Col. Allen Rae Co, Baguio police director, said the curfew violators had flimsy reasons for being out during the 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew when only critical personnel like medical workers and other frontliners are allowed outside their homes.

Law enforcers will be strict in checking the purpose of people out and about in the streets, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong vowed.

"Those found loitering into the curfew time will be immediately sent home and we will cause the arrest of non-complying individuals," city officials warned.

The mayor has also ordered the police and barangays watchmen to arrest people drinking outside their homes after numerous complaints reached him since Friday.

 

Mayor Magalong on Saturday morning threatened to completely lock down Barangay Pinget for allegedly lacking discipline and not compliying with guidelines of the quarantine.

"If they don't wake up and institute stricter measures, I will be compelled to escalate the lockdown. I am giving them only until today to ensure compliance," he said.

2019-NCOV BAGUIO CITY COVID-19 LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Missing’ COVID-19 patient found in Quezon City
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The missing patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 has been located in Quezon City.
Nation
fbfb
Woman, 74, slain in Parañaque home
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
A 74-year-old widow was found dead in her house in Marcelo Green Village, Parañaque City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
Pasig trike drivers face arrest
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Police will start arresting tricycle drivers who would be found plying the roads in Pasig City, the National Capital Region...
Nation
fbfb
7 caught violating Baguio City curfew
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
"Those found loitering into the curfew time will be immediately sent home and we will cause the arrest of non-complying individuals,"...
Nation
fbfb
Local execs seek help to locate missionaries suspected with COVID-19
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Muntinlupa residents under 24-hour curfew amid Luzon quarantine
2 hours ago
Muntinlupa City is now under a 24-hour curfew, as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country...
Nation
fbfb
4 hours ago
Mocha Uson's controversial Facebook 'blog' now unavailable
4 hours ago
The controversial page of Mocha Uson, a repeat political appointee and supporter of the Duterte administration, was removed...
Nation
fbfb
6 hours ago
House lawmaker's staff member infected with COVID-19 dies
6 hours ago
In a statement, House of Representatives Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the congressional staff of an unidentified...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
Iloilo, Pangasinan town on lockdown
By Eva Visperas | 17 hours ago
Bayambang town in Pangasinan will be shut down after midnight today following the death of one of its residents died due to...
Nation
fbfb
17 hours ago
P5.2 million cocaine seized in Quezon
By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
At least 990 grams of cocaine worth P5.2 million were seized in a sting in Purok Gumamela, Barangay Poblacion Uno in this...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with