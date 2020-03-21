LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo shows the House of Representatives.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
House lawmaker's staff member infected with COVID-19 dies
(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — A staff member of a lawmaker who was infected with the new coronavirus passed away on Saturday.

In a statement, House of Representatives Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said the congressional staff of an unidentified representative had no history of travel to any country with COVID-19 infections and no known exposure to a confirmed case.

“He was 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” Montales said in a statement.

The congressional staff, who last reported for work on March 4, was the second House employee who died due to COVID-19.

Last week, an employee of the chamber’s Printing Services office passed away, while another one tested positive for the disease.

This prompted the House to shut down several facilities in its Batasan Complex in Quezon City for disinfection and sanitation and trace the persons who had been in contact with the two confirmed cases from Printing Services.

The Philippines has reported at least 230 COVID-19 infections, including 18 fatalities.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 250,000 people across the globe and killed more than 11,000. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

