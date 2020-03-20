LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
This photo taken March 17, 2020 shows a group of vegetables and fruit vendor sleeping along the sidewalk at Taft Avenue in Manila as they wait for a bus despite the suspension of all public transport in line with the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Rental fees for public, private market vendors and stall owners suspended in Manila
(Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The City Council of Manila on Friday passed a resolution suspending rental dues for market vendors and stall owners amid the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon.

The City’s Public Information Office said in a statement that the resolution was passed following the appeal of Mayor Isko Moreno “to alleviate the effect of the pandemic on the city’s market vendors and stallholders.”

The City Council signed Resolution No. 85 series of 2020 that granted “a moratorium to all market shareholders within the City of Manila, whether public or privatized from paying their rents for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease.”

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon in enhanced community quarantine from March 17 to April 12, the latest among government’s measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Under the directive, mass transportation is suspended and movement of people is restricted, affecting livelihood of many Filipinos.

The City Council said that the move was “in principle to help mitigate the impact of the declaration of enhanced community quarantine which will greatly affect their liquidity.”

Manila PIO chief earlier said that Robinsons Malls, 168 Mall and Settimo Drago Ratto Properties Inc. have "answered the city government's appeal to waive rental fees for their tenants."

Moreno has also ordered 531 hotel rooms to be opened for health workers working in the city, to help them amid mass transportation suspension.  — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 ISKO MORENO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5.6-magnitude offshore quake off Zambales felt in Pampanga amid Luzon quarantine
1 day ago
State volcanology bureau Phivolcs on Thursday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake which was listed to be tectonic...
Nation
fbfb
DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
In a text message to Philstar.com, Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in response, "Any form of mass transportation...
Nation
fbfb
Fratman slain in shooting spree
By Rey Galupo | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
A 28-year-old member of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity was killed while another member was wounded when an assailant barged into their fraternity house in Binondo, Manila and went on a shooting spree before dawn...
Nation
fbfb
PUP makes ethyl alcohol as COVID-19 concerns grow
1 day ago
The institute said larger batches are expected to be manufactured as soon as raw materials are available next week.
Nation
fbfb
Las Piñas cops secure supermarkets vs looters
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Following rumors of a plan to loot a Puregold supermarket in Las Piñas City, the city police will secure three of the chain’s outlets, an official said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Local execs seek help to locate missionaries suspected with COVID-19
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Provincial officials in Basilan urged authorities Friday to coordinate with the Markaz in the provinces to hasten the search...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Tacloban traders buck lockdown
By Miriam Desacada | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. in Tacloban City has opposed the plan of the city government to implement...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Special waste collection set for quarantined Quezon City homes
18 hours ago
The Quezon City government has designated a special team that will handle the waste collected from homes quarantined due to...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
13 Pasig residents nabbed for illegal cockfight
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Despite an order for citizens to stay home as part of the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Duterte lauds business groups for bayanihan spirt
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte lauded yesterday business groups that heeded his call to exhibit the Filipino bayanihan spirit by helping...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with