Rental fees for public, private market vendors and stall owners suspended in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The City Council of Manila on Friday passed a resolution suspending rental dues for market vendors and stall owners amid the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon.

The City’s Public Information Office said in a statement that the resolution was passed following the appeal of Mayor Isko Moreno “to alleviate the effect of the pandemic on the city’s market vendors and stallholders.”

The City Council signed Resolution No. 85 series of 2020 that granted “a moratorium to all market shareholders within the City of Manila, whether public or privatized from paying their rents for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease.”

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon in enhanced community quarantine from March 17 to April 12, the latest among government’s measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Under the directive, mass transportation is suspended and movement of people is restricted, affecting livelihood of many Filipinos.

The City Council said that the move was “in principle to help mitigate the impact of the declaration of enhanced community quarantine which will greatly affect their liquidity.”

Manila PIO chief earlier said that Robinsons Malls, 168 Mall and Settimo Drago Ratto Properties Inc. have "answered the city government's appeal to waive rental fees for their tenants."

Moreno has also ordered 531 hotel rooms to be opened for health workers working in the city, to help them amid mass transportation suspension. — Kristine Joy Patag