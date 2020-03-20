LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
1st COVID-19 case in Cebu recovering
Ed Amoroso, Ben Serrano, John Unson, Ric Sapnu, Edith Regalado, Jennifer Rendon, Mitchelle Palaubsanon (The Philippine Star) - March 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Health (DOH) regional office in Central Visayas has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) in Mandaue City.

The 65-year-old patient was tested on March 11. The result of the test came out yesterday.

”The good news is that the patient is recovering. He is about to be discharged. Hopefully, he can share his experience with us,” DOH regional director Jaime Bernadas said.

Bernadas said the patient was a person under investigation (PUI)  for COVID-19 when he was hospitalized early this month.

He said the patient did not travel outside the country, but visited various areas in Mindanao and Manila.

 It was not immediately known if the patient is a resident of Mandaue City.

Bernadas said the DOH would conduct a second test.

”Based on recent information, the patient is asymptomatic and he is up and about,” he said.

Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes said he convened the city’s incident command team upon receiving the report.

“I have instructed our officials to strictly implement a curfew, social distancing protocol as well as hygiene and sanitation initiatives,” Cortes said in a post on Facebook.

Enhanced community quarantine

Meanwhile, Iloilo City was placed under enhanced community quarantine starting yesterday, Mayor Jerry Treñas announced yesterday.

Treñas said the quarantine would be implemented until April 14 under an executive order (EO) that he would issue today.

Barangays Digman and Tabing Dagat in Bacoor, Cavite are also under extreme community quarantine after the city recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla said the patient is confined at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said the second PUI at the freeport is in an intensive care unit of a hospital.

SBMA chairman and administrator Wilma Eisma said the patient is a 50-year-old who traveled to Manila last week.

The first PUI at the freeport, a British man, had tested negative for COVID-19.

Butuan and Cagayan de Oro cities were also placed under community quarantine last night. 

Butuan City Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada issued EO 19 implementing a localized community quarantine until April 18.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno declared a community quarantine yesterday after two persons died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The patients were confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

In Gingoog City, Mayor Eric Ca?osa suspended classes in private and public schools as a preventive measure.

       Davao liquor ban

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio declared a liquor ban as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The liquor ban is from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sale of alcoholic drinks in convenience stores, restaurants and similar establishments are prohibited.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Islamic theologians suspended worship rites until April 10 in support of government efforts to contain the flu virus.

DOH EO
