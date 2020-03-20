Taal Volcano’s alert level lowered to 1

LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - March 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has lowered the alert status on Taal Volcano to Level 1.

“Alert Level 1 means that the volcano is still in abnormal condition but it should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased or that the threat of an eruption has disappeared. Should an uptrend or pronounced change in monitored parameters forewarn of renewed unrest, the alert level may be raised again to 2,” Phivolcs said in a bulletin issued yesterday.

The agency said residents at risk for base surges must remain vigilant.

It said the alert level would be further lowered if there would be a return of monitoring parameters to baseline levels after a sufficient observation period.

 Phivolcs reminded the public that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulation or expulsion of volcanic gas could occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano island.

Entry into the island as well as in the vicinity of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, is strictly prohibited.

 “Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damage and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said. 

