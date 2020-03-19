PUP makes ethyl alcohol as COVID-19 concerns grow

MANILA, Philippines — The Polytechnic University of the Philippines developed its own version of ethyl alcohol in a bid to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the Philippines.

The virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is spreading locally, infecting 217 people. The country reported 17 deaths and eight recoveries so far.

The PUP Institute for Science and Technology Research tested the pilot batch of the ethyl alcohol on March 11, following the requirement and standards of the country’s Food and Drug Administration.

The institute said larger batches are expected to be manufactured as soon as raw materials are available next week.

The team, headed by ISTR Director Armin Coronado and faculty researcher Christian Jay Cambiador, targets the production of at least 20 gallons of alcohol each month.

The manufacturing and distribution of the ethyl alcohol will begin before the end of March.

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth when people infected coughs or exhales. To reduce the chances of being infected with COVID, people are advised to regularly clean their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

The public is also ordered to practice social distancing measures.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 207,860 people across the globe and killed more than 8,600 since the virus first emerged in central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. — Gaea Katreena Cabico