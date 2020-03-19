5.6-magnitude offshore quake off Zambales felt in Pampanga amid Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanology bureau Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake of tectonic origin.

According to the state seismology agency, the quake's epicenter was identified at 30 kilometers southwest of San Felipe, Zambales.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Olongapo City and Intensity in Guagua, Pampanga.

Phivolcs also listed the official time of the quake at 2:49 p.m.

They are not expecting any damage or aftershocks.

Intensity measures the strength of shaking at a certain location while Magnitude indicates strength at the quake's source.

At around 2:40 p.m., users on social media reported feeling an earthquake in Metro Manila.

As of this writing, the entire Luzon on enhanced community quarantine as of this writing, leaving many indoors due to the worsening novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. — Franco Luna