LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
State seismology bureau Phivolcs recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake on Thursday.
Screengrab / Phivolcs
5.6-magnitude offshore quake off Zambales felt in Pampanga amid Luzon quarantine
(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — State volcanology bureau Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake of tectonic origin.

According to the state seismology agency, the quake's epicenter was identified at 30 kilometers southwest of San Felipe, Zambales.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Olongapo City and Intensity in Guagua, Pampanga.

Phivolcs also listed the official time of the quake at 2:49 p.m.

They are not expecting any damage or aftershocks. 

Intensity measures the strength of shaking at a certain location while Magnitude indicates strength at the quake's source. 

At around 2:40 p.m., users on social media reported feeling an earthquake in Metro Manila. 

As of this writing, the entire Luzon on enhanced community quarantine as of this writing, leaving many indoors due to the worsening novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare. — Franco Luna

EARTHQUAKE LUZON PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Food packs delivered to stranded UPLB students, but donations still encouraged
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
"As of today, community efforts are still ongoing and TF CURE is continuously accepting donations and volunteers who could...
Nation
fbfb
Cotabato City steps up measures vs COVID-19
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The city government also deployed emergency responders at the checkpoints to help transport to hospitals in the city...
Nation
fbfb
5.6-magnitude offshore quake off Zambales felt in Pampanga amid Luzon quarantine
1 hour ago
State volcanology bureau Phivolcs on Thursday afternoon recorded a magnitude 4.6 earthquake which was listed to be tectonic...
Nation
fbfb
3 SPD cops caught drinking while on duty
By Ghio Ong | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
While authorities are busy manning quarantine checkpoints in Metro Manila, three police officers were caught drinking liquor while on duty at the Southern Police District headquarters on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Cop hurt in ambush
By Ed Amoroso | March 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A police official and a civilian were wounded in an ambush in Calamba, Laguna yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Aid ready for mass transport drivers in Cainta, Rizal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The town mayor noted that there are more than 5,000 families that are dependent on drivers of tricycle in Cainta.
Nation
fbfb
7 hours ago
Zamboanga City on 'expanded, enhanced community quarantine' from Friday
By Roel Pareño | 7 hours ago
Mayor Salazar said strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households for a month and movement shall be limited to...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
Isko Moreno orders hotels, motels to provide rooms for health workers
18 hours ago
"Said suspension has made it difficult for the City of Manila's health workers as well as health workers of the national government...
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
In a text message to Philstar.com, Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in response, "Any form of mass transportation...
Nation
fbfb
22 hours ago
29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quezon City; hot zone residents prohibited from leaving — LGU
22 hours ago
"Tayo ang pinakamalaki at pinakamaraming kailangan sustentuhan in the next few weeks," the Quezon City mayor said, pointing...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with