29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quezon City; hot zone residents prohibited from leaving — LGU

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:13 p.m.) — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte at a media briefing on Wednesday disclosed that there were 29 confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the city, up from 22 yesterday, along with 54 persons under investigation.

Belmonte also bared that one particular case in the city, a shop owner in Greenhills Shopping Center, had already died, while three of the confirmed cases have since recovered.

As a result, the city's government decided to halt all construction activity throughout the city.

It is unclear which among these patients are on the Health department's comprehensive list.

"Tayo ang pinakamalaki at pinakamaraming kailangan sustentuhan in the next few weeks," the Quezon City mayor said, pointing out that some 400,000 families need help in the city, the country's largest and most densely-populated.

Local government initiatives

The Quezon City mayor also bared the city's progress amid the recently-declared enhanced community quarantine, including:

Shuttles and buses offering free transportation for government and private health workers have been deployed

Some 100 hotel rooms for health workers, with separate rooms allocated for persons under investigation

partition tents to Philippine Heart Center

health kits and care packs at the barangay level to 100,000 families

As early as the onset of the outbreak, the mayor's office had already provided hospitals safety equipment and isolation tents, they said then, while city health officials also met with private hospitals to discuss safety protocols for handling potential cases.

Belmonte, at the press briefing, said that the Quezon City local government unit would be able to shoulder around two weeks worth of food for its residents, after which the city's quick response fund would run out.

Of the city hall employees, Belmonte said that there was no need to grant 13th month pay for the time being as they were all on work from home arrangements.

This comes despite President Rodrigo Duterte's earlier appeal to employers to release pro-rated 13th month pay for workers who might be affected.

The appeal came on Monday as the chief executive announced an enhanced community quarantine over mainland Luzon.

The following day, he signed a proclamation declaring a nationwide state of calamity after the virus continued to spread "despite government intervention."

Hot zones

Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head Karl Michael Marasigan, in a briefing carried over TeleRadyo DZMM, said that houses of COVID-19 cases as well as hospitals where COVID-19 cases are being treated are considered "hot zones", where entry will be restricted.

Residents of the houses declared as hot zones will be prohibited from leaving and people will not be allowed to enter.

A "warm" zone will also be designated within 500 meters of the patient's house and the Quezon City Police District will put up checkpoints to restrict access as well.

These restrictions would begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday, he said.

The city has identified Barangay Tandang Sora and Barangay Kalusugan as areas under "heightened enhanced community quarantine," The STAR's Janvic Mateo also reported Wednesday.

Belmonte also said that she feared the virus would eventually get to urban poor communities.

READ: Told to stay home, Filipino poor go out to work absent government aid

Declarations of lockdown-esque quarantines have left the Filipino poor largely in uncertainty, particularly informal workers for whom staying at home was not an option, along with those who did not have homes to self-isolate in to begin with.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed that community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines has already taken place.

Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease despite not having been to a high-risk area and not having been in contact with any other confirmed cases. — Franco Luna

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149-1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.