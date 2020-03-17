Camanava mayors impose curfew

MANILA, Philippines — The cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela (Camanava) have passed ordinances imposing curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and penalizing violators while Metro Manila is under enhanced quarantine to contain the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The measures were approved in compliance with the Metro Manila Council resolution urging all legislative councils to impose curfew and temporarily shut down malls during the quarantine period, which started on March 15 until April 14.

Among those exempted from the curfew in Valenzuela are persons authorized to provide essential needs, elected and appointed barangay officials, workers, persons providing basic services such as drivers of public utility vehicles and health workers, government officials, persons delivering basic commodities, those traveling abroad with pre-booked flights and local government employees who comprise the skeletal work force.

A fine of P5,000 is imposed on violators.

In Malabon, the city council approved the imposition of curfew with the following exemptions: persons working night shift, persons delivering or purchasing basic necessities such as food and medicine, drivers of public utility vehicles, peace and order personnel from the city hall and barangays and others needing medical and other emergencies.

A fine of P500 up to P2,000 depending on the number of offense is imposed on violators.

Only Malabon and Valenzuela cities were placed under a state of calamity to enable the speedily release of funds for the public health crisis.

The city councils of Navotas and Caloocan held emergency sessions on Sunday to pass their respective curfew ordinances.

Among those exempted from the curfew are workers, persons delivering food, medicine and other household essentials, drivers of public transport services, and persons in emergency situations. Violators will be fined up to P5,000 depending on number of offenses.

Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan suspended the operations of gambling, off-track betting stations, malls, e-bingo and e-games, KTVs, spa services and computer shops.

In Navotas, exempted from the curfew are persons traveling for medical and humanitarian reasons; those traveling to the airport with pre-booked flights; persons providing basic services and public utilities; persons going to and from work; traders at the Navotas fish port; persons involved in the trade and delivery of raw materials and food products; persons transporting items for anti-COVID measures; health workers in official functions; members of emergency response teams; peace and order personnel; hospital staff and the local government’s skeletal workforce.

Violators will be fined P1,000 to P5,000.

Bars, restaurants and pubs are ordered closed during curfew hours in Navotas.

Only groceries, banks, pharmacies and hospitals are allowed to operate in the four cities in northern Metro Manila.

Residents of Pasig who would violate the implementation of curfew and travel restrictions to and from the city would render three to five hours of community service.

The San Juan City government will penalize violators of its curfew and mall closure ordinances.

The cities of Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa and Parañaque have declared a state of calamity over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Release medical supplies, BOC urged

Malacañang called on the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to release the medical supplies that are reportedly kept at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

“We urge the BOC to facilitate the release of these supplies,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Customs Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said they released yesterday two 40-footer shipping containers of medical supplies and personal protective equipment donated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Reports said the shipment arrived at the MICP last month.

Maronilla said the release of the shipment was delayed because the BOC was only notified on Friday.

The Bureau of Immigration has called on the public to stop spreading fake news amid the coronavirus threat.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente made the appeal amid posts on social media that flights from China continue to arrive in the country despite the travel ban.

Morente said some flights to and from China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea still continue.

“Flights are not banned, but we are restricting people coming from areas of concern,” he said.

Exempted from travel restrictions are Filipinos and their spouse or children, foreigners with permanent resident visas and members of the diplomatic corps.

Comelec suspends operations

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended the operations of its field offices due to the threat of COVID-19.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said operations in local offices of the poll body are suspended until April 14.

The Comelec also suspended the voter registration nationwide. – With Alexis Romero, Evelyn Macairan, Neil Jayson Servallos, Ghio Ong, Rudy Santos, Sheila Crisostomo