Cop tagged in illegal gambling nabbed

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer accused of involvement in illegal gambling was arrested in Cebu City on Sunday.

S/Sgt. Carlito Tinoy, 41, assigned at the Central Visayas police Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and his companion Joven Igam, 42, were arrested by officers of the police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) in Barangay Kalunasan at around 8:45 p.m.

Tinoy has been placed under surveillance based on information that he is involved in the illegal numbers game swertres, according to IMEG chief Col. Ronald Lee.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa recently prohibited police officers from getting involved in all forms of illegal activities.

IMEG agents seized from Tinoy P4,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal gambling activities and gambling paraphernalia.

Police said Tinoy and Igam would be charged for violating the law on illegal gambling.

“A separate case of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act will be filed against Tinoy,” Lee said, as he urged the public to report lawmen involved in illegal activities.