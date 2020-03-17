Quakes rock 3 provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.4 to 3.8 rocked several parts of the country yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The first quake, a magnitude-3.8, occurred 27 kilometers southwest of Claveria in Masbate at 6:07 a.m.

Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Mulanay, Quezon.

The second quake, a magnitude-2.4, occurred at 10:58 a.m. with its epicenter located seven km southwest of Bansalan in Davao del Sur.

It was felt at Intensity 1 in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Two hours later, a magnitude-3.3 temblor, occurred 23 km northeast of Paluan, Occidental Mindoro.

It was recorded at Intensity 2 in Calatagan, Batangas.

No damage or aftershocks were expected from the quakes, Phivolcs said.