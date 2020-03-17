LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
2 drug suspects nabbed in Laguna
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - March 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in a sting that also resulted in the seizure of at least P30,000 worth of shabu in Cabuyao, Laguna on Sunday.

Arnaldo Aquino, 50, and Kristian Racelis, 34, reportedly yielded 4.41 grams of shabu placed inside a metal canister, according to Laguna police director Col. Serafin Petalio II.

The sting in Barangay Mamatid was conducted based on information that the suspects have been supplying illegal drugs in the village.

“These suspects are newly identified drug personalities,” Petalio said in a statement.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspects, police said.

Meanwhile, close to P2 million worth of shabu were seized from a suspected drug trafficker in Bacolod City on Sunday.

The 240 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1.92 million were seized during a sting in Barangay Estefania, according to Lt. Col. Joem Malong, spokesperson for the Western Visayas police.

Police said the suspect, identified as Mark Sy, 20, was arrested after he sold P2,000 worth of drugs to an undercover agent.

Aside from drugs, police said they also recovered a revolver and P1,500 cash from Sy.

The suspect was brought to the police station for investigation.

2 drug suspects nabbed in Laguna
