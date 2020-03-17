New PNP building to rise in Agusan town

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of a new police station in Magallanes, Agusan del Norte has resumed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said yesterday.

The three-story, 450-square meter building cost P12.31 million and its construction is being implemented by the DPWH-Region 13.

The building will house the intelligence, investigation and warrant sections as well as the administrative office, female and male detention cells, pantry, counseling area, conference hall, police quarters and armory.

The project is expected to be completed within 240 days, according to DPWH assistant regional director Nomer Abel Canlas.

The building is part of convergence projects dubbed Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) that is jointly implemented by the DPWH and Department of National Defense.

TIKAS aims to improve the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ facilities and support its capability in providing services and security.