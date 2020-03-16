Belmonte wants public safety hours as COVID cases climb

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government will implement “public safety hours” to limit the movement of its residents in line with the community quarantine measures against the coronavirus disease 2019 as the number of persons infected with COVID-19 in the city rose from seven to 14 yesterday.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city council is set to meet today to pass an ordinance imposing public safety hours.

Citing the negative connotation of the word curfew, Belmonte said they prefer to call it public safety hours.

“Tawag natin dito public safety hours to ensure the health and well-being of the residents kaya tayo hinihikayat na umuwi ng maaga at huwag na makipagsosyalan,” she said in an interview over dzBB.

The new patients who tested positive for the flu virus came from at least eight barangays in the city.

The local government declared a state of calamity on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belmonte ordered a limited public access to the Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Lung Center and National Kidney and Transplant Institute to contain the spread of the virus.

Only patients needing medical care and a maximum of two family members per patient will be allowed in the hospital premises, the mayor said.

Belmonte said access should also be allowed for government personnel, doctors and other health professionals as well as persons delivering essential supplies.

Over the weekend, Metro Manila mayors agreed to pass curfew ordinances in their respective jurisdictions.

Belmonte said businesses, especially bars, malls and restaurants would suffer from the closure, but said this is necessary so as not to prolong the adverse effects of COVID-19.

In Mandaluyong, there are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 144 people under monitoring and six under investigation for possible infection.

Mayor Menchie Abalos said the cases came from different barangays in the city.

Abalos said the three new cases are an overseas Filipino worker who recently arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia, a patient from Barangay Plainview with travel history to Japan and a 28-year-old woman from Barangay Vergara with no travel history.

The first and third patients are in stable condition, Abalos said.

“We are providing groceries and other basic needs to the patients being monitored for the virus,” she said. – With Neil Jayson Servallos