Isko tests negative for COVID

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who had traveled to London, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Moreno and his chief of staff Cesar Chavez tested negative for the flu virus.

He and Chavez went on self-quarantine after arriving in Manila on Wednesday following a trip to London, which has more than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cabinet members and other government officials have submitted themselves to quarantine after they were exposed to persons believed to have been infected with the viral respiratory disease.