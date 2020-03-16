Town exec, 2 others slain in ambush

COTABATO CITY , Philippines­– Three persons were killed, including a municipal councilor, in an ambush in Kabacan, North Cotabato yesterday.

Udzi Mindalagat, councilor of Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao, and his companions died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The names of two other fatalities were not immediately available.

The victims were traveling along the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Kayaga when the assailants, armed with automatic rifles, opened fire at them.

The gunmen managed to escape before responding police officers and barangay watchmen arrived at the scene.

Local officials and personnel of the Kabacan municipal police expressed belief that Mindalagat was the target of the ambush.