LTFRB warns bus firms vs stopping operations

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday warned bus firms that they cannot just stop operations after the government declared a public health emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

The LTFRB issued the warning after some bus companies reportedly advised commuters that they will suspend operations when the community quarantine is enforced starting today.

The bus firms have since deleted advisories regarding the suspension of operations following the LTFRB’s warning.

The LTFRB said suspending operations would be considered a violation of their franchises or certificate of public convenience (CPC).

Bus firms that will suspend operations will be deemed to have abandoned their route and subject to sanctions such as the suspension or revocation of their CPCs and other penalties, the LTFRB said.

In a statement, the LTFRB appealed to bus firms “to comply with the abovementioned directive of a nationwide public health emergency and to not add unnecessary panic for our most important stakeholders – the riding public.”

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is still threshing out guidelines, including how to manage operations of provincial buses following the community quarantine over Metro Manila.

President Duterte declared that there would be land, air, and sea travel restrictions going in and out of the National Capital Region (NCR) to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said in a March 13 memorandum that it will defer all penalties relating to late registration of motor vehicles, expired driver’s licenses and other permits until April 12.

The validity of all student permits will also be extended until the end of the community quarantine period.

Temporary operator’s permits that have expired on Saturday will also be settled without suspension, the LTO said.