Workers disinfect a train compartment to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Manila on March 10, 2020. The death toll from the COVID-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus neared 4,000, with more than 110,000 cases recorded in over 100 countries since the epidemic erupted in December in Wuhan, China. It has disrupted global travel, and cancelled conferences and sporting events. Maria TAN / AFP Add to cart
AFP/Maria Tan
LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories amid Metro Manila lockdown
(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 8:34pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:59 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday placed the National Capital Region in a “community quarantine,” as the government imposes more stringent measures to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Restricted travel in NCR—composed of 16 cities and one municipality—will be imposed for a month starting March 15. The community quarantine, according to an undated Office of the President memorandum, means “movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points.”

The Philippine National Police is deploying some 40,000 of its men to borders of the NCR to restrict the “non-essential entry of people.”

Government encouraged a “flexible” work schedule or adopt a “work from home” scheme,  but those who need to go to capital for work may be allowed entry by presenting proof of employment and/or business at checkpoints.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine

Here are the road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of NCR:

Valenzuela City

Muntinlupa City

---

Meanwhile, the Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto has previously announced that the municipality will be placed under community quarantine—following the confirmation of three cases in the town—and will be restricting travel in the area.

Cainta, Rizal

