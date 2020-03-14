LIST: Road closures, traffic advisories amid Metro Manila lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:59 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday placed the National Capital Region in a “community quarantine,” as the government imposes more stringent measures to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Restricted travel in NCR—composed of 16 cities and one municipality—will be imposed for a month starting March 15. The community quarantine, according to an undated Office of the President memorandum, means “movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points.”

The Philippine National Police is deploying some 40,000 of its men to borders of the NCR to restrict the “non-essential entry of people.”

Government encouraged a “flexible” work schedule or adopt a “work from home” scheme, but those who need to go to capital for work may be allowed entry by presenting proof of employment and/or business at checkpoints.

Here are the road advisories and designated checkpoints of the localities included in the month-long lockdown of NCR:

Valenzuela City

PAUNAWA: Kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng COMMUNITY QUARANTINE sa buong Metro Manila, pansamantalang isasara ang lahat ng uri ng daanan at kalsada na boundary ng Valenzuela City at Bulacan simula Marso 15, 2020, 12:01 AM hanggang Abril 14, 2020. pic.twitter.com/gAF8eguHfJ — Valenzuela City (@valenzuelacity) March 14, 2020

Muntinlupa City

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE: Simula alas-12:00 ng hatinggabi mamayang March 15, isasara na po ang San Pedro-Muntinlupa boundary alinsunod sa pagpapatupad ng community quarantine. pic.twitter.com/NwJu5Re2L7 — OFFICIAL MUNTINLUPA (@OFFICIALMUNTI) March 14, 2020

---

Meanwhile, the Cainta Mayor Keith Nieto has previously announced that the municipality will be placed under community quarantine—following the confirmation of three cases in the town—and will be restricting travel in the area.

Cainta, Rizal