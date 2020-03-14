Photo shows a female shopper carrying her purchases.
LIST: Mall hours adjustment in Metro Manila amid COVID-19 threat
(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2020 - 6:22pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several malls in Metro Manila have adjusted their operating hours after announcement that the country's capital will be placed under curfew.
The Metro Manila Council on Saturday announced that the 17 mayors unanimously agreed to a resolution to pass ordinances that will eventually set an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Below is the list of mall operators which announced early closure or adjusted operating hours to prevent further infections of the coronavirus disease 2019.
