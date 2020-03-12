COVID-19 cases in Quezon City rise to five

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases in Quezon City jumped to five, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.
In a radio interview with radio dzMM early Thursday morning, Belmonte said a 26-year-old man is the fifth case recorded in the city.
He resides in Brgy. BL Crame and had no history of travel abroad, Belmonte also said.
Belmonte said she is unsure whether the new case in Quezon City is included in the 49 patients recorded by the Department of Health, as it was confirmed only early Thursday morning.
“My team is on the way to their house to test the whole family and interview his whole family,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.
The mayor said that the patient initially went to a private hospital and was told he has Dengue. He went to another private hospital, and it was only then that he was informed he may have COVID-19.
“Tapos wala na pong lugar kaya pinauwi pa, medyo nakakatakot kasi alam na pala pero pinauwi pa. Tapos kanina sinundo ng DOH,” she also said.
(The hospital had no space anymore so he was told to go home. It is scary because he was told to go home. The DOH fetched him earlier.)
Belmonte said that the local government unit is looking for alternative quarantine facility.
“Naghahanap po ng buildings na hindi pa na in-augurate, wala pa pong nakatira na ready for occupancy. Baka po pwede pong gawin temporary quarantine zone,” she said.
Belmonte said those who are having a hard time purchasing surgical masks can call 122, so the local government can give them.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of fresh infections at the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.
Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. — AFP
The National Basketball Association suspends the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Several government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises.
El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.
President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."
Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.
The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.
El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. — AFP
Singapore's health ministry reports that three Filipino workers there tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Philippines in February.
- Latest
- Trending