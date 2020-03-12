COVID-19 cases in Quezon City rise to five

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases in Quezon City jumped to five, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

In a radio interview with radio dzMM early Thursday morning, Belmonte said a 26-year-old man is the fifth case recorded in the city.

He resides in Brgy. BL Crame and had no history of travel abroad, Belmonte also said.

Belmonte said she is unsure whether the new case in Quezon City is included in the 49 patients recorded by the Department of Health, as it was confirmed only early Thursday morning.

“My team is on the way to their house to test the whole family and interview his whole family,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The mayor said that the patient initially went to a private hospital and was told he has Dengue. He went to another private hospital, and it was only then that he was informed he may have COVID-19.

“Tapos wala na pong lugar kaya pinauwi pa, medyo nakakatakot kasi alam na pala pero pinauwi pa. Tapos kanina sinundo ng DOH,” she also said.

(The hospital had no space anymore so he was told to go home. It is scary because he was told to go home. The DOH fetched him earlier.)

Belmonte said that the local government unit is looking for alternative quarantine facility.

“Naghahanap po ng buildings na hindi pa na in-augurate, wala pa pong nakatira na ready for occupancy. Baka po pwede pong gawin temporary quarantine zone,” she said.

Belmonte said those who are having a hard time purchasing surgical masks can call 122, so the local government can give them.