LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
This photo taken March 11, 2020 shows a health worker disinfecting Pasig Elementary School.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Quezon City rise to five
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases in Quezon City jumped to five, Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

In a radio interview with radio dzMM early Thursday morning, Belmonte said a 26-year-old man is the fifth case recorded in the city.

He resides in Brgy. BL Crame and had no history of travel abroad, Belmonte also said.

Belmonte said she is unsure whether the new case in Quezon City is included in the 49 patients recorded by the Department of Health, as it was confirmed only early Thursday morning.

“My team is on the way to their house to test the whole family and interview his whole family,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The mayor said that the patient initially went to a private hospital and was told he has Dengue. He went to another private hospital, and it was only then that he was informed he may have COVID-19.

“Tapos wala na pong lugar kaya pinauwi pa, medyo nakakatakot kasi alam na pala pero pinauwi pa. Tapos kanina sinundo ng DOH,” she also said.

(The hospital had no space anymore so he was told to go home. It is scary because he was told to go home. The DOH fetched him earlier.)

Belmonte said that the local government unit is looking for alternative quarantine facility.

“Naghahanap po ng buildings na hindi pa na in-augurate, wala pa pong nakatira na ready for occupancy. Baka po pwede pong gawin temporary quarantine zone,” she said.

Belmonte said those who are having a hard time purchasing surgical masks can call 122, so the local government can give them.

COVID-19 JOY BELMONTE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 12, 2020 - 10:49am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 12, 2020 - 10:49am

The number of fresh infections at the epicenter of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.

Another 11 people died, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. — AFP

March 12, 2020 - 9:37am

The National Basketball Association suspends the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

March 12, 2020 - 9:23am

Several government agencies such as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises. 

March 12, 2020 - 8:51am

El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.

President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."

Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.

The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.

El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. — AFP

March 11, 2020 - 10:55pm

Singapore's health ministry reports that three Filipino workers there tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the Philippines in February.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
3 who shared COVID-19 patient’s photos face raps
By Eva Visperas | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Police are tracking down three persons who uploaded photos of a person who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Nation
fbfb
Bank teller trapped in burning armored van dies
By Eva Visperas | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A bank teller died after he was trapped in an armored van that caught fire when it collided with a delivery truck along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway in Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
P61million shabu seized; 2 Africans nabbed
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
An estimated P61 million worth of shabu stuffed in Chinese tea bags was confiscated from a suspected drug courier in Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
Leyte mayor gets 8 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Mayor Sixto de la Victoria of Albuera, Leyte has been convicted of graft.
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan anti-drug cop shot dead
By Raymund Catindig | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
An anti-narcotics officer was gunned down in Barangay Dos in Enrile town in this province on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Pinaglabanan Bridge reopens
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
After more than a year of reconstruction, the Pinaglabanan Bridge that connects the cities of San Juan and Manila was reopened...
Nation
fbfb
Student drowns in river; 2 others rescued
By Raymund Catindig | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A Grade 8 student drowned while trying to save his classmates who were carried away by the strong current of a river in Barangay Larion Alto on Tuesday.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
P2.2 billion allotted for OsMak services
By Ghio Ong | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A new cancer institute and modern medical equipment will be established at the Ospital ng Makati as part of the P2.2 billion worth of improvements to be undertaken by the city government.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Ultra Lotto prize climbs to P295 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
The 6/58 Ultra Lotto’s jackpot is estimated to soar to P295 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Las Piñas implements safety measures vs coronavirus
By Neil Jayson Servallos | March 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Las Piñas Mayor Imelda Aguilar has ordered the city police and barangay officials to strictly implement the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in ensuring that students stay at...
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with