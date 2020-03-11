Wack Wack golf club in Mandaluyong closed for disinfection

MANILA, Philippines — The Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City has been temporarily closed for disinfection.

The club’s security office confirmed to Philstar.com that the premises will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises.

The security office said the club will be closed “until further notice” but declined to give more information.

According to an Inquirer report, Wack Wack is imposing a temporary closure after a foreign guest of a member was found to have contracted the new coronavirus. The foreign guest reportedly found out he was infected when he returned to Singapore.

The Philippines has so far reported 33 cases—with most of the infections detected only in the last five days.

Singapore, meanwhile, has a total of 39 cases.

The spread of the virus locally has prompted suspension of classes, temporary closure of establishments and imposition of travel restrictions.

Health authorities raised the alert system over COVID-19 to Code Red Sublevel 1 on Saturday after confirming the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Proclamation 922, declaring a state of public health emergency across the country. With the proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 117,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,250 on Wednesday.