LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Google Maps shows Wack Wack Golf and Country Club.
Google Maps
Wack Wack golf club in Mandaluyong closed for disinfection
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — The Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City has been temporarily closed for disinfection.

The club’s security office confirmed to Philstar.com that the premises will be shuttered temporarily to disinfect the premises.

The security office said the club will be closed “until further notice” but declined to give more information.

According to an Inquirer report, Wack Wack is imposing a temporary closure after a foreign guest of a member was found to have contracted the new coronavirus. The foreign guest reportedly found out he was infected when he returned to Singapore.

The Philippines has so far reported 33 cases—with most of the infections detected only in the last five days.

Singapore, meanwhile, has a total of 39 cases. 

The spread of the virus locally has prompted suspension of classes, temporary closure of establishments and imposition of travel restrictions.

Health authorities raised the alert system over COVID-19 to Code Red Sublevel 1 on Saturday after confirming the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Proclamation 922, declaring a state of public health emergency across the country. With the proclamation, all government agencies and local government units are ordered to cooperate and mobilize resources to combat the virus.

The virus has spread to over 100 countries and territories with more than 117,000 cases of infection. The global death toll reached 4,250 on Wednesday.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WACK WACK GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Narco cop’ shot dead in Makati
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A police officer included in the drug list of President Duterte was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Makati yesterday...
Nation
fbfb
More areas in Luzon on tourist lockdown
By Artemio Dumlao | March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Three more towns in the Cordilleras and Angeles City in Pampanga have been declared off-limits to tourists as the number of those infected with the coronavirus disease-2019 in the country continues to rise.
Nation
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 9 to 11 amid COVID-19 threat
3 days ago
Several cities announced class suspensions from March 9 to 11 after the Department of Health confirmed the...
Nation
fbfb
2 students nabbed for shabu
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
Police apprehended two college students in separate drug stings that yielded more than two kilos of shabu in Manila on Monday...
Nation
fbfb
4 cops quarantined for coronavirus
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Four members of the National Capital Region Police Office are on self-quarantine and being monitored by the police health...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
30 minutes ago
Alert Level 1 up over Kanlaon as volcano enters period of unrest
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 30 minutes ago
In an advisory, Phivolcs said Kanlaon has “entered a period of unrest.”
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Pork shortage looms due to ASF, coronavirus’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Consumers should brace for a possible shortfall in pork as African swine fever continues to spread and meat imports decline...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Quezon City bans big events as COVID cases climb
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday prohibited local officials and the private sector from holding events that draw large...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
NAIA passes new security audit
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have obtained another passing mark from an international aviation...
Nation
fbfb
Senate OKs transfer of Rizal capital
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | March 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Senate approved on third and final reading on Monday a bill transferring the seat of the Rizal provincial government from Pasig City to Antipolo City.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with