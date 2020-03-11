NAIA passes new security audit

MANILA, Philippines — Security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have obtained another passing mark from an international aviation security auditor, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced yesterday.

The DOTr said the NAIA, the country’s main international gateway, obtained satisfactory rating from the Australian Department of Home Affairs (Aus-HA).

The rating was given after no significant security concern was observed during Aus-HA’s nine-day airport and air carrier assessment together with the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) national aviation security auditors from Feb. 24 to March 5.

This is the second time the NAIA obtained a satisfactory rating this year, following a passing grade given by the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) last month.

“This is a welcome development. I am happy that the Aus-HA recognizes the efforts of our agencies to improve safety and security in our airports. After the US, now it’s Australia. Clearly, our efforts are paying off, and it shows that we are on the right track,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Last month, the DOTr said inspectors from the TSA of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were “satisfied” with the improved security measures and high technology being implemented at the NAIA following their latest round of security audit.

Aus-HA aviation security inspector Michelle Annette Pearce said some gaps identified in the previous assessment have been addressed.

The DOTr attributed the satisfactory security rating to the efforts of the OTS and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates the NAIA.

“As before, the challenge was to sustain improvements that have been there and to level up and achieve the full potential of your investment in technology and human resources,” Aus-HA counselor Cristina Mojica said.

While the NAIA received a satisfactory rating, Mojica said airport authorities should not be complacent and instead continue to push for sustainability and development.

“I suggest that there are more mountains to scale to achieve the sustainability that you want, and more importantly, to prevent new vulnerabilities from creeping in because they will always be there, and they will always find ways of getting in,” she said.

“We are glad that the improvements made at the NAIA are being recognized. We, at the MIAA, remain committed to the continuous development of the airport, not only in terms of facilities, but also in ensuring security,” MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said.