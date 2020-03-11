LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Mirko Beringuel, 21, a tourism student, and Marlon Macarangal, 22, were nabbed in front of the Rizal Park Hotel near the Quirino Grandstand after they allegedly handed shabu to a policeman who posed as a buyer.
2 students nabbed for shabu
Rey Galupo (The Philippine Star) - March 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Police apprehended two college students in separate drug stings that yielded more than two kilos of shabu in Manila on Monday night.

Mirko Beringuel, 21, a tourism student, and Marlon Macarangal, 22, were nabbed in front of the Rizal Park Hotel near the Quirino Grandstand after they allegedly handed shabu to a policeman who posed as a buyer.

Police said the suspects yielded 200 more grams of shabu stashed in a wallet.

Probers said the operation was an offshoot of a sting in Barangay Pantoc, Meycauayan in Bulacan where two drug-listed suspects were arrested.

Lt. Col. Bernard Pagaduan of the Bulacan police drug enforcement unit said the sting was hatched against Gonard Halili and Erwin Borrinaga.

Pagaduan said they recovered around 1.5 kilos of shabu from the suspects.

During investigation, Halili told police that they bought the drugs from Beringuel and Macarangal.

Using Halili’s cell phone, police said they managed to transact a drug deal with Beringuel and Macarangal, which resulted in their arrest.

