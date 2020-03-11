4 cops quarantined for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Four members of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) are on self-quarantine and being monitored by the police health service for possible exposure to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), an official confirmed yesterday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said they have conducted contact tracing as a precaution as soon as these personnel test positive for the flu virus.

The persons under investigation (PUIs) include two non-uniformed policemen who arrived on Monday from a five-day trip to Japan, which recorded one of the highest cases of COVID-19 in Asia.

At least 514 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths have been recorded in Japan. The Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Yokohama harbor registered 696 cases with seven deaths.

The third PUI is a non-commissioned police staff sergeant, who regularly visited the prayer room at the Greenhills Shopping Center that was frequented by the first recorded case of local transmission of COVID-19.

Sinas said the policeman, assigned with the Greenhills police community precinct, could not confirm if he had contact with the 62-year-old patient, who is a resident of Cainta, Rizal.

The fourth PUI, a lieutenant colonel, whose wife returned to Japan on March 5, initially sought treatment for sore throat, according to Sinas.

The patient’s wife is also a police officer detailed at the Philippine National Police headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“He underwent a medical checkup because he had fever,” Sinas told reporters.

The policeman’s physician diagnosed him with tonsillitis, Sinas said.

“His symptoms had nothing to do with the virus,” he said.

The NCRPO cancelled foreign trips for policemen, especially in COVID-hit countries.

“All applications for leaves abroad have been turned down. So we could all be here to react to situations that may arise in Metro Manila,” Sinas said.