Benguet implements 'zoning' vs African Swine Fever

BENGUET, Philippines — Benguet is going to zone areas in the province to protect barangays from the African Swine Fever, which has been reported in different towns.

Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas, after a consultation, issued Executive Order No. 2020-012 declaring seven barangays of the different towns affected with ASF in a "red zone" while those without ASF cases are in the "green zone".

As part of strengthening measures to prevent, contain, and manage the spread of ASF, Benguet is banning the transport of pigs, pork and pork products from Red Zones to Green Zones, he said.

Barangays in the Green Zones are allowed to transport pigs, pork, and pork products to other barangays regardless of their zone type. Barangays in the Red Zone will not be allowed to transport pigs, pork, or pork products at all.

The Provincial Veterinary Office has listed the following barangays as "red zones":

Camp 1, Camp 4, and Taloy Sur in Tuba

Loacan and Tinongdan in Itogon

Beckel, La Trinidad

Poblacion, Kabayan

The Benguet veterinary office has also reiterated the temporary ban on bringing pigs, pork, and pork products into the province from identified ASF-infected areas.

Kabayan Municipal Mayor Faustino Aquisan on February 24 suspended swine raising in his town and encouraged raisers to sell their remaining uninfected pigs.

Aquisan's executive order also imposed a temporary ban on the entry of pigs, pork, and processed meats into the town.