2 suspects in Chinese’s slay used fake military ID

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese tagged in the killing of their fellow citizen in a Makati restaurant last week used fake Chinese military identification cards, police said yesterday.

Authorities denied reports that Yang Chao Wen and Liang Yuan Wu are members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Yang and Liang were apprehended by police. A third suspect managed to flee.

Probers said the Chinese military IDs recovered at the scene are fake.

“The suspects are not PLA members. We retrieved IDs and personal belongings at the scene, but the names and photos did not match,” Makati police chief Col. Rogelio Simon told reporters.

The Chinese embassy in Manila said the suspects are tourists and not part of the Chinese armed forces, according to National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas.

“The Chinese police said the suspects used the passports of missing Chinese policemen,” Sinas said.

The suspects allegedly shot dead 33-year-old Yin Jian Tao in a hot pot restaurant on Feb. 27. His wife, Kai Zheng, 25, was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Charges of murder, frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms and bladed weapon have been filed against the suspects.