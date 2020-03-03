NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
2 suspects in Chinese’s slay used fake military ID
Ralph Edwin Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - March 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two Chinese tagged in the killing of their fellow citizen in a Makati restaurant last week used fake Chinese military identification cards, police said yesterday.

Authorities denied reports that Yang Chao Wen and Liang Yuan Wu are members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Yang and Liang were apprehended by police. A third suspect managed to flee.

Probers said the Chinese military IDs recovered at the scene are fake.

“The suspects are not PLA members. We retrieved IDs and personal belongings at the scene, but the names and photos did not match,” Makati police chief Col. Rogelio Simon told reporters.

The Chinese embassy in Manila said the suspects are tourists and not part of the Chinese armed forces, according to National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas.

“The Chinese police said the suspects used the passports of missing Chinese policemen,” Sinas said.

The suspects allegedly shot dead 33-year-old Yin Jian Tao in a hot pot restaurant on Feb. 27. His wife, Kai Zheng, 25, was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Charges of murder, frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms and bladed weapon have been filed against the suspects.

CHINESE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tourism a convenient cover for weed trade, Mountain Province mayor says
By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
That is why, Mayor Ganggangan said, the local government is never promoting tourism in Sadanga.
Nation
fbfb
Manila gov't okays construction of P49.3-M Muslim cemetery
5 hours ago
An ordinance establishing a new cemetery for the Islamic faithful was signed by Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno"...
Nation
fbfb
Manila cop dies in accidental firing
By Rey Galupo | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer died reportedly after his gun accidentally went off following a quarrel with his wife in Sta. Ana, Manila on Saturday.
Nation
fbfb
Troopers capture NPA camp
By Jaime Laude | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers overran a New People’s Army camp in the hinterlands of Mauban, Quezon on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Boy, 15, shot dead by cop
By Ed Amoroso | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly started a brawl, was shot dead by a police officer in Dasmarinas, Cavite on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Magnitude-5.5 quake jolts Leyte; classes suspended
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Classes were suspended in some towns in Leyte after a strong earthquake rocked the province early yesterday morning.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sacked mall guard holds dozens hostage; 1 hurt
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
A man was shot and at least 30 people were held hostage yesterday by a disgruntled security guard who was fired from work...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Iwahig shootout ordered probed
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice will investigate a reported shootout between an officer of the Bureau of Corrections and the monitoring...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Overweight cops face relief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Overweight and obese police officers should be in shape as they face relief due to their bulging waistlines, the Philippine...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOJ summons Sandra Cam over vice mayor’s slay
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice yesterday summoned Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam and seven others...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with