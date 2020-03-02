NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Manila gov't okays construction of P49.3-M Muslim cemetery
(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 7:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — An ordinance establishing a new cemetery for the Islamic faithful was signed by Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Monday.

The new cemetery will be for deceased Muslim residents of the nation's capital at the Manila South Cemetery.

About P49.3 million will be set aside from "unappropriated funds" of the city government for the purpose of "financing the construction of the Manila Muslim Cemetery and the Cultural Hall," according to a copy of Ordinance 8608 sent to the media.

The Manila Muslim Cemetery will cover about 2,400 square meters of land to serve as "an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of the remains of Manila's deceased Muslim residents."

"It is hereby declared the policy of the City Government of Manila to confer recognition to the Muslim community in Manila with their inherent cultural attributes and customary traditions, especially in terms of caring for the remains of their departed, by defining a burial ground in the South Cemetery and a special body intended to manage [it]," the ordinance read.

The local government claims it is one of their gestures to pay tribute to the historical contributions of Muslims in the nation's capital prior to the arrival of Spanish colonizers, which was then ruled by rajahs and sultans.

It is said that monarchs such as Rajah Sulayman, Rajah Matanda and Lakan Dula ruled the area when the Spanish arrived in the early 1570s.

The Cultural Hall will be measuring five meters in length and 10 meters in width and an area of 50 square meters.

The mayor was accompanied by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Majority Floor Leader Joel Chua, Second District Councilor Darwin "Awi" Sia and members of the Manila City Council during the signing. — Philstar.com intern Cody Perez with reports from James Relativo

