P400K worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State forces uprooted Friday hundreds of marijuana shrubs planted neatly on a patch of land at the border of central Mindanao’s neighboring South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Capt. Joseph Villanueva, police chief of Tampakan town in South Cotabato, placed at no less than P400,000 the value of the marijuana plants they seized.

The marijuana farm is located at the boundary of Barangay Danlag in Tampakan and Barangay Datal Blao in the upland Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat.

Villanueva said the operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants was assisted by personnel from the Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provincial police offices and and the Army’s 27th Infantry Battalion.

The uprooted marijuana plants were immediately set on fire by the raiding team.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office-12 thanked the local officials in Tampakan and Columbio for helping the police and military locate the marijuana farm.