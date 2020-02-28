NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The uprooted marijuana plants were immediately set on fire by the raiding team.
Philstar.com/John Unson
P400K worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Sultan Kudarat
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 5:30pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State forces uprooted Friday hundreds of marijuana shrubs planted neatly on a patch of land at the border of central Mindanao’s neighboring South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

Capt. Joseph Villanueva, police chief of Tampakan town in South Cotabato, placed at no less than P400,000 the value of the marijuana plants they seized.

The marijuana farm is located at the boundary of Barangay Danlag in Tampakan and Barangay Datal Blao in the upland Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat.

Villanueva said the operation that resulted in the seizure of the marijuana plants was assisted by personnel from the Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provincial police offices and and the Army’s 27th Infantry Battalion.

The uprooted marijuana plants were immediately set on fire by the raiding team.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office-12 thanked the local officials in Tampakan and Columbio for helping the police and military locate the marijuana farm. 

MARIJUANA GARDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City opens condiment refilling station
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government has opened its first condiment refilling station to help address plastic pollution.
Nation
fbfb
BuCor chief, BJMP execs sued over unlawful appointments
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officials are facing a complaint from “concerned” BuCor employees for supposed unlawful appointments.
Nation
fbfb
Vendor shot during robbery dies
By Rey Galupo | 19 hours ago
A noodle vendor who was shot during a robbery in Manila last week died on Tuesday night, relatives confirmed.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-men’s magazine model nabbed in drug sting
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A former model of a men’s magazine and her alleged supplier were arrested in separate drug busts in Pasay City and Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
FDA: ‘Killer’ beauty clinic unlicensed
By Rey Galupo | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Food and Drug Administration has identified several irregularities in its report on a beauty clinic that figured in the death of a restaurant manager during a procedure earlier this month.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Boy kills boy in Quezon City
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by another boy his age during a fight in Quezon City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Makati hikes budget for SPED, ALS
By Ghio Ong | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government of Makati has increased the budget for its special education and alternative learning system programs for this year.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
19 hours ago
2 Chinese ‘loan sharks’ held for kidnapping
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two Chinese men suspected to be members of a loan shark syndicate were arrested yesterday for allegedly kidnapping their compatriot...
Nation
fbfb
FDA: ‘Killer’ beauty clinic unlicensed
By Rey Galupo | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Food and Drug Administration has identified several irregularities in its report on a beauty clinic that figured in the death of a restaurant manager during a procedure earlier this month.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Luzon, Cebu named World’s Trending Destinations
By Catherine Talavera | February 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines continues to attract attention from the international travel community after two of its islands were named among World’s Trending Destinations by online travel platform TripAdvisor.
19 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with