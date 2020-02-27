NPA finance officer nabbed

BUTUAN CITY, Philippines – An alleged finance officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in Gigaquit, Surigao del Norte on Monday.

Joselyn Curiba of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front 16-B Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee was collared based on a warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention, according to Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel Jr., chief of the Caraga police.

Police recovered from Curiba, who was arrested in Barangay Sico-Sico, a bag containing bomb paraphernalia.

The suspect was brought to the Gigaquit police station for questioning.

Esquivel said the suspect’s arrest was the result of an intensified campaign against insurgency.