NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Kidnap victim Li Zihong points to his alleged kidnappers during a press conference at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City yesterday.
Boy Santos
3 Chinese face kidnap raps
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Police filed criminal charges yesterday against three Chinese believed to be members of a loan shark ring who allegedly kidnapped their compatriot in a casino in Parañaque City over the weekend.

Charges of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention were filed against Huang Yan Jian, 29;  Lian Bing, 33, and Li Wei, 38, before the Department of Justice by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

Lian was taken to a hospital after he collapsed yesterday. Police said he was suffering from diabetes.

The suspects were apprehended after they allegedly kidnapped Li Zihong, 20, in a casino in Barangay Tambo on Feb. 21.

Lt. Col. Villaflor Bannawagan, who heads the AKG field Luzon office, said the suspects allegedly kidnapped Li after he lost half of the P1 million worth of casino chips they lent him.

The suspects reportedly brought Li to a room in the casino where he was held captive, police said.

Li’s friend paid ransom, but the suspects did not release him, prompting his companion to seek assistance from the casino’s security officers, who in turn called the police.

Policemen rescued Li in the operation.

The suspects were brought to the AKG main office at Camp Crame in Quezon City. Recovered from them were P90,000 in cash, three cell phones and other personal belongings.

Bannawagan said at least 20 Chinese have been arrested for kidnapping their compatriots since January.   

CHINESE KIDNAPPED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Davao Oriental's Pujada Bay, 2 others now among ‘Most Beautiful Bays in the World’
4 hours ago
The provincial government of Davao Oriental recently announced that three of its bays in Mati City have been hailed as among...
Nation
fbfb
Chinese wounded in road rage shooting
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
A Chinese man was wounded after he was shot by a motorcycle-riding man following a traffic altercation a few meters away from...
Nation
fbfb
Pasig shuts down Chinese restaurant
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto ordered yesterday the closure of a Chinese restaurant for operating without the necessary business...
Nation
fbfb
Drunk Chinese held for spitting in Manila restaurant
By Rey Galupo | 1 day ago
Police arrested a drunk Chinese for creating a scene and spitting inside a fastfood restaurant in Tondo, Manila on Saturday...
Nation
fbfb
PNP chief wants ‘ghost’ police pensioners sanctioned
By Romina Cabrera | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa wants sanctions for the beneficiaries of dead police pensioners who defraud the PNP.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Kagawad on drug list shot dead
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The only barangay official in Quezon City who was included in President Duterte’s narco list was gunned down by unidentified...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Illegal vendors in Quezon City warned
By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government has warned illegal vendors against continued operations following the arrest of five persons last...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Wildfire destroys 1,000 hectares of Benguet forest
By Raymund Catindig | 1 hour ago
At least a thousand hectares of pine forest have been destroyed in an ongoing wildfire near Mount Pulag in Benguet.
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
ASF spreads to third CamSur town
By Cet Dematera | 1 hour ago
More hogs in Camarines Sur tested positive for African swine fever following continuous monitoring of areas adjacent to Bombon...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO chief: Jueteng not widespread in Metro Manila
By Romina Cabrera | February 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Capital Region Police Office is looking to map out jueteng operations in Metro Manila following the one-week deadline on the crackdown on illegal gambling issued by Philippine National Police chief Gen....
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with