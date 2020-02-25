3 Chinese face kidnap raps

MANILA, Philippines — Police filed criminal charges yesterday against three Chinese believed to be members of a loan shark ring who allegedly kidnapped their compatriot in a casino in Parañaque City over the weekend.

Charges of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention were filed against Huang Yan Jian, 29; Lian Bing, 33, and Li Wei, 38, before the Department of Justice by the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).

Lian was taken to a hospital after he collapsed yesterday. Police said he was suffering from diabetes.

The suspects were apprehended after they allegedly kidnapped Li Zihong, 20, in a casino in Barangay Tambo on Feb. 21.

Lt. Col. Villaflor Bannawagan, who heads the AKG field Luzon office, said the suspects allegedly kidnapped Li after he lost half of the P1 million worth of casino chips they lent him.

The suspects reportedly brought Li to a room in the casino where he was held captive, police said.

Li’s friend paid ransom, but the suspects did not release him, prompting his companion to seek assistance from the casino’s security officers, who in turn called the police.

Policemen rescued Li in the operation.

The suspects were brought to the AKG main office at Camp Crame in Quezon City. Recovered from them were P90,000 in cash, three cell phones and other personal belongings.

Bannawagan said at least 20 Chinese have been arrested for kidnapping their compatriots since January.