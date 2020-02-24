Quezon City cracks down on ‘kuliglig’

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has confiscated 130 “kuligligs” or improvised tractor trikes plying the EDSA-Balintawak area as part of its crackdown on colorum vehicles.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the clearing operation was led by the Task Force on Transport and Traffic Management.

“We allowed them to operate during the Christmas season. But now they do not have any excuse that they don’t have an alternative means of livelihood. We have offered them different support programs,” Belmonte said over the weekend.

“We know that every family has needs. So we are giving them the freedom to choose what is best for them,” she added.

In a dialogue with the drivers of kuliglig, Belmonte offered them livelihood assistance as the city is bent on strictly enforcing the ban on colorum vehicles.

The mayor said the drivers could avail themselves of the “Balik Probinsya” program where they can reclaim their sidecars and use these in their provinces.

Drivers can also surrender their sidecars in exchange for P5,000 in cash. They can also apply for the city government’s e-trike program.

The local government also offered livelihood assistance to the drivers’ wives as well as scholarships for their children.

According to Ben Ibon, head of the city’s Tricycle Regulatory Division, kuligligs, tricycles and pedicabs are prohibited from using national highways and major roads.