3 nabbed for P3 million shabu

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated half a kilo of shabu worth P3.4 million was confiscated from three suspected drug pushers during a sting in Quezon City over the weekend.

The suspects were identified as Karen Leal, 32; John Rhens Timing, 20, and Jason Ymalay, 26.

They were apprehended by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Quezon City Police District.

Police said they were able to buy at least half a million pesos worth of shabu from the suspects during a sting outside a convenience store in Barangay Kaligayahan.

Probers said the suspects yielded illegal drugs and the marked money.

At least 10 other drug suspects were collared in separate operations in Quezon City.

The suspects are being held by police on charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.