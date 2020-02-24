PNP chief wants ‘ghost’ police pensioners sanctioned

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa wants sanctions for the beneficiaries of dead police pensioners who defraud the PNP.

Police earlier discovered that 50,000 of the 92,000 pensioners are “missing.”

Gamboa said he wants to penalize beneficiaries who fail to report to the PNP that the pensioners have died and continue to receive benefits.

He said the dependents of deceased police retirees have an obligation to the government to voluntarily cancel the pension.

The PNP Pension and Retirement Benefits Administration Service is undertaking a nationwide accounting of listed pensioners.

Gamboa said the missing pensioners are not necessarily “ghosts,” but stricter measures should be put in place to ensure that they are accounted for.

Pensioners may update their status at local police stations or have their biometrics taken at their homes if they are physically unfit to travel.