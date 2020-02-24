CSC clarifies effectivity of 105-day maternity leave

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) yesterday clarified confusion over the law granting 105 days of maternity leave benefits to government workers.

The CSC reminded government agencies to grant the benefit under Republic Act 11210, which took effect on March 11, 2019.

“The law applies to instances of live childbirth, miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy that occurred starting March 11 last year,” the CSC explained.

The CSC, Department of Labor and Employment and Social Security System recently issued a joint circular explaining that the law should be effective 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation, which was done on Feb. 23, 2019.

The government corrected the misconception that the effectivity date of the law was based on publication date of the implementing rules and regulations issued on May 1, 2019.

Under the law, female government workers who underwent live childbirth are entitled to 105 days of maternity leave with full pay. They have an option to extend their leave for another 30 days without pay.

On top of 105 days, solo parents are entitled to 15 more days of maternity leave.

Those who suffered miscarriage or emergency termination of pregnancy can avail themselves of 60 days leave with full pay.