NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Satellite image of Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao.
Google Map
2 henchmen of large-scale drug dealer killed in Maguindanao raid
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 22, 2020 - 12:26pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Two henchmen of a bandit wanted for large-scale trafficking of shabu died in an encounter with anti-narcotics agents in Datu Paglas town Thursday.

Fatalities Sindatuk and Nurhamin, both surnamed Pendaliday, were known errands of their relative, Abdullah Pendaliday, alias “Commander Grasscutter.”

Also wanted for other heinous offenses, including cattle theft, propagation of Marijuana plants and robbery. Pendaliday, who has heavily armed followers, is a key distributor of shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, in Datu Paglas and nearby towns.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the duo died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pendaliday, the target of the joint operation of the PDEA-BARMM and members of the 40th Infantry Battalion and the Maguindanao provincial police, managed to escape as the gunfight ensued.

The PDEA-led operation to arrest Pendaliday was launched early Thursday after residents of Barangay Malala, Datu Paglas reported his presence in the area, meeting contacts.

The elusive Pendaliday thrice eluded entrapments laid in the past four years by units of the Army’s 601st Brigade under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and personnel of the Maguindanao provincial police.

Azurin said they recovered an assault rifle from each of the slain followers of Pendaliday.

PDEA-BARMM agents also found shabu in small sachets in their trouser pockets.  

ANTI-DRUG OPERATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Ninja’ cop, 6 others test positive for shabu N
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Seven police officers, including an alleged “ninja” cop, have tested positive for shabu following a series of...
Nation
fbfb
50,000 police pensioners ‘missing’ – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa has ordered an accounting of police retirees nationwide after...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Davao town mayor’s conviction for graft affirmed
By Elizabeth Marcelo | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed the conviction of a former municipal mayor in Davao Oriental in connection with a P2-million loan grant from a financial consultancy firm in 2010.
Nation
fbfb
Luzon grid bracing for power shortage this summer
By Danessa Rivera | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
If action plans are implemented, the projected power shortage this summer can be averted and tight supply can be expected later or in June, according to the Department of Energy.
Nation
fbfb
4 die, 3 hurt in Negros road mishap
By Gilbert Bayoran | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Four persons, including a minor, died while three others were injured when a car hit a motorcycle in Manapla, Negros Occidental before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
NBI files murder raps vs Sandra Cam
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday filed a complaint for murder and frustrated murder against Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Quezon City to ban single-use plastic in July
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Quezon City hotels and restaurants have been given until July 1 to fully comply with an ordinance banning single-use plastics...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Binay: Makati no place for prostitution
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Makati Mayor Abby Binay has reiterated her zero tolerance policy against all forms of prostitution in the city by ordering...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
Malabon exit of NLEX Harbor Link opens
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. opened yesterday the Malabon exit of the North Luzon Expressway Harbor Link C3-R10 Section...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO denies profiling of Muslim students
By Delon Porcalla | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila’s police chief has denied the profiling of Muslim students in secondary and tertiary levels as part of peace building initiatives and to counter violent extremism.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with