NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The bullet-riddled vehicle of Maguindanao Deputy Prosecutor Tocod Ronda.
Courtesy of station DXMY
Maguindanao’s deputy provincial prosecutor, 2 companions hurt in ambush
John Unson (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 5:17pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen wounded in an ambush here Friday Maguindanao Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Tocod Ronda and two companions.

The suspects, positioned at one side of the road, fired at Ronda’s white Toyota Grandia van while its driver was maneuvering towards an interior block in the Featherville Subdivision in west of Cotabato City.

Maguindanao Provincial Prosecutor Rohaira Lao urged the police to investigate extensively on the incident.

The wounded Ronda and his two unnamed companions are now undergoing medication in a hospital.

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
50,000 police pensioners ‘missing’ – PNP
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa has ordered an accounting of police retirees nationwide after...
Nation
fbfb
Alleged Manila police order to list Muslim students slammed as deplorable, disgraceful
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"It is deplorable that the PNP would want to target these young Muslim students to supposedly counter violent extremism, which...
Nation
fbfb
Policewoman hacked dead
By Roel Pareño | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A policewoman was killed while her cousin was wounded after they were allegedly hacked by their uncle in this city on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Anti-sub helicopter, missile-equipped boat to help secure Western Mindanao waters
By Roel Pareño | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Navy acquired two AW159s last year.
Nation
fbfb
DA eyes modifying culling protocol over ASF spread
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at modifying its culling protocol amid the continuous spread of African swine fever...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Suspect in noodle vendor’s shooting nabbed
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Police have arrested a man who shot and wounded a mami pares (noodle) vendor during a robbery at the Baseco Compound in Port...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
C-5 Metro Manila’s deadliest road – MMDA
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
For three consecutive years, Circumferential Road 5 was listed as the “deadliest road” in the metropolis based...
Nation
fbfb
18 hours ago
NBI to probe BuCor exec’s slay
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has been tasked to conduct a parallel probe into the murder of Bureau of Corrections...
Nation
fbfb
AirAsia to increase flights in Mindanao
By Richmond Mercurio | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines is beefing up its service in Mindanao as part of its domestic network expansion this year.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Bataan landfill padlocked for ‘environmental offense’
By Raffy Viray | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
A sanitary landfill in this town has been temporarily shut down by the local government for alleged violation of environmental laws.
18 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with