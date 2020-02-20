NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
File photo shows commuters wearing face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19 in Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Pasig mayor says no confirmed COVID-19 in city hospital, asks to stop spread of fake news
(Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto asked for help in stopping the spread of fake news as he clarified Thursday that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Pasig City General Hospital.

A Twitter user asked Sotto what was happening at the Pasig City General Hospital. She attached photos of workers in suits used in decontamination.

Sotto replied that the photos were taken during “standard decontamination exercises.”

“No cases in PCGH as of this minute,” he added.

Sotto also stressed that the conduct of the decontamination exercises in the hospital is a good move. “What our hospital is doing is good, but malice is being sowed,” the mayor also said.

 

He asked the public to help in stopping the spread of fake news.

Pasig City Public Information Office in a post on Monday said that the PCGH assessed a possible case of COVID-19 on February 13, but the patient was transferred to San Lazaro Hospital a few hours later.

"The test sent at RITM revealed negative results for COVID-19," the post read.

The post also included a screenshot of a message saying that there is a confirmed case of the deadly virus confirmed at the PCGH.

Pasig PIO also stressed: "Our hospital and the City of Pasig is prepared in dealing with these cases. We assure you that we will be able to identify and isolate such cases."

Three confirmed cases in the Philippines

Data on the Department of Health website showed that as of Wednesday, February 19, there are three confirmed cases of the deadly virus that originated from Hubei province, China.

A total of 456 cases tested negative while 35 are pending results.

DOH data stated that there are 133 patients under observation in the country. 106 of which are admitted to hospitals in the National Capital Region.

The Health department regularly updates its website as latest information on the disease comes in. You may access the site here.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PASIG CITY VICO SOTTO
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 20, 2020 - 11:05am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 20, 2020 - 11:05am

Media reports say two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, citing a government source.

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media say.

No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship. — AFP

February 20, 2020 - 10:54am

China announces biggest drop in new virus cases in almost a month. 

February 20, 2020 - 8:33am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.

More than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. — AFP

February 19, 2020 - 6:09pm

The health ministry says an additional 79 cases of coronavirus have been discovered aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, bringing the total to 621.

The new figures come as an initial batch of passengers began disembarking after enduring a 14-day quarantine and then testing negative for the virus. — AFP

February 19, 2020 - 4:05pm

The first Filipino crew member of Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, who tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the deadly virus.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, together with the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, confirmed that the Filipino patient has been successfully treated and will be discharged Wednesday.

A total of 40 other Filipinos infected by the virus remain in medical facilities in and around the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

"The Embassy is in touch with those who have been admitted to the hospitals in order to ensure their well-being and to provide them any assistance they need," the DFA said.

