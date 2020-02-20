Pasig mayor says no confirmed COVID-19 in city hospital, asks to stop spread of fake news

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto asked for help in stopping the spread of fake news as he clarified Thursday that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Pasig City General Hospital.

A Twitter user asked Sotto what was happening at the Pasig City General Hospital. She attached photos of workers in suits used in decontamination.

Sotto replied that the photos were taken during “standard decontamination exercises.”

“No cases in PCGH as of this minute,” he added.

Sotto also stressed that the conduct of the decontamination exercises in the hospital is a good move. “What our hospital is doing is good, but malice is being sowed,” the mayor also said.

Standard decontamination exercises. Maganda ginagawa ng ospital natin , nilalagyan ng malisya .



No cases in PCGH as of this minute. Let's all help each other stop fake news. — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) February 20, 2020

He asked the public to help in stopping the spread of fake news.

Pasig City Public Information Office in a post on Monday said that the PCGH assessed a possible case of COVID-19 on February 13, but the patient was transferred to San Lazaro Hospital a few hours later.

"The test sent at RITM revealed negative results for COVID-19," the post read.

The post also included a screenshot of a message saying that there is a confirmed case of the deadly virus confirmed at the PCGH.

Pasig PIO also stressed: "Our hospital and the City of Pasig is prepared in dealing with these cases. We assure you that we will be able to identify and isolate such cases."

Three confirmed cases in the Philippines

Data on the Department of Health website showed that as of Wednesday, February 19, there are three confirmed cases of the deadly virus that originated from Hubei province, China.

A total of 456 cases tested negative while 35 are pending results.

DOH data stated that there are 133 patients under observation in the country. 106 of which are admitted to hospitals in the National Capital Region.

The Health department regularly updates its website as latest information on the disease comes in. You may access the site here.