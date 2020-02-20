Pigs, pork seized in Ilocos Sur

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Philippines — Fourteen pigs and two plastic containers of pork were seized at a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur yesterday.

Police said the seized items were in an aluminum van driven by Edgar de la Cruz, 49, who failed to show the necessary documents.

De la Cruz and his companions Mark Bryan Piedad, 18, and Rafael Santos, 21, face charges for violating a local ordinance on the transport of livestock and its by-products.

Ilocos Sur banned the entry of live hogs, pork and processed meat from other provinces to prevent the spread of African swine fever.