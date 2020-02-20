NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
The DOTr’s inter-agency technical working group (TWG) studying the legality and viability of motorcycle taxis said Angkas was allowed to deploy 23,164 riders in Metro Manila for the pilot testing, which would run until March 23.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Angkas gets lion’s share of allotted riders
Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — For the failure of a motorcycle taxi company to fill the expanded rider cap, Angkas will get the lion’s share in operations with over 23,000 riders already plying Metro Manila, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced yesterday.

The DOTr’s inter-agency technical working group (TWG) studying the legality and viability of motorcycle taxis said Angkas was allowed to deploy 23,164 riders in Metro Manila for the pilot testing, which would run until March 23.

 The move came after ride-hailing app Move It came up short again with the 15,000 rider cap imposed on the three companies, with only 6,836 riders registered when the Feb. 12 deadline came. The company had already given Angkas 5,000 of its slots for registered riders earlier.

 JoyRide, meanwhile, would remain in operation with 15,000 registered riders.

 The rider cap for each service provider was earlier increased from the initial 13,000 (10,000 in Metro Manila; 3,000 in Cebu) to 21,000 (15,000 in Metro Manila; 3,000 in Cebu and 3,000 for Cagayan de Oro).

“Given the number of registered riders from the three (companies) based on their submitted lists, there are still 3,164 rider slots that can still be filled for Metro Manila operations as of Feb. 13, 2020,” the TWG said in a statement yesterday.

The TWG said Move It also gave away all of its slots for Cebu to the two service providers, giving each a 4,500-rider cap. 

Angkas now has 4,500 registered riders in Cebu, while JoyRide has 4,488. In Cagayan de Oro, Angkas has 925 riders and JoyRide has 198. Move It had none for both testing sites.

The pilot run was launched last year as lawmakers have set their sights on regulating motorcycle taxis as safe alternative public utility vehicles. 

ANGKAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trapped leopard cat rescued and released in Masbate
5 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Community Environment and Natural Resources Office Mobo recently rescued...
Nation
fbfb
2 massage parlors closed over ‘extra service’
By Janvic Mateo | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday lauded the Quezon City Police District for its intensive campaign against massage parlors offering “extra services” to customers.
Nation
fbfb
20 probed for hazing death of criminology student
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 20 people are being investigated in connection with the death allegedly due to hazing of a 23-year-old criminology...
Nation
fbfb
Makati to give free heritage walking tours
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Makatizens, or residents of Makati City, may get to know their city in a different light when the local government provides...
Nation
fbfb
Cop arrested for betting in cockfight
By Artemio Dumlao | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer is in hot water after he was caught betting in a cockfight in Isabela.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Enforce tricycle ban on highways, LGUs told
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Local chief executives should strictly implement the ban on tricycles and pedicabs along national highways as part of road...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pigs, pork seized in Ilocos Sur
By Raymund Catindig | 1 hour ago
Fourteen pigs and two plastic containers of pork were seized at a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Ayusan Norte, Vigan City,...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOTr eyes ‘win-win’ in MRT-7 row
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation is confident there will be a “win-win” solution after the Quezon City government...
Nation
fbfb
1 hour ago
Motorbikes main road killer in 2019 – MMDA
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Motorcycles figured in more than half of 394 road crash deaths last year, making them the main killer on the road, data from...
Nation
fbfb
2 persons of interest in hazing death released
By Emmanuel Tupas | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons of interest in the death due to hazing of 23-year-old criminology student Omer Despabiladera in Bulan, Sorsogon were released from police custody on Tuesday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with