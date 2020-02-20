NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
2 persons of interest in hazing death released
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons of interest in the death due to hazing of 23-year-old criminology student Omer Despabiladera  in Bulan, Sorsogon were released from police custody on Tuesday.

Ulysis Berania and Rembrant Gerolao’s release was based on an order of the provincial prosecutor.

Maj. Joel Triñanes, Bulan police chief, said there is not enough evidence to warrant the filing of charges against the two within the allowed period.

Berania and Gerolao  brought Despabiladera to a hospital after he collapsed during initiation rites conducted by members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity on Sunday.

Triñanes said the two could become state witnesses if they cooperate with the police.

At least 20 people are being investigated in connection with Despabiladera’s death.      

