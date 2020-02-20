PMA homecoming only for alumni, kin

MANILA, Philippines — The alumni homecoming at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) will push through this weekend, but will be exclusive for its alumni and their immediate families.

Capt. Cheryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said members of the media would be barred from covering the event.

“This is part of of the academy’s precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19)... We are limiting the crowd at Fort Del Pilar,” Tindog said in a text message.

Originally scheduled from Feb. 13 to 15, the PMA alumni homecoming was postponed due to the threat of the flu virus.

The Baguio City government also postponed major public gatherings, including the Panagbenga Festival, to ensure that the city remains free of COVID-19.

PMA was closed to tourists also due to the flu virus.

Several towns in the Cordilleras imposed a lockdown on tourists to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease.

Several other festivals were cancelled.