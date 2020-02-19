Negros councilor slain

MANILA, Philippines — A councilor of Bayawan City, Negros Oriental was gunned down by motorcycle-riding men yesterday.

Alex Tizon, 62, was driving his Isuzu Sportivo along the highway in Barangay Villareal when motorcycle-riding gunmen overtook his vehicle and opened fire, according to a report from the Central Visayas police.

Tizon died at the scene.

Probers said the victim was on his way to Barangay Villareal when he was waylaid.

Four bullet shells for a .9mm handgun were recovered at the scene.

In Laguna, Cristopher Dimaranan, 42, barangay captain of Sto. Tomas in Biñan City, was killed in an ambush in Sta. Rosa City on Monday.

Dimaranan was driving his Toyota Fortuner when he was attacked in Barangay Don Jose at around 3:20 p.m.

Probers are looking into either politics or revenge as the motive for the killing.

Former police officer Bimbo Alphahora, 48, was tending his canteen in Barangay Labas, also in Sta. Rosa City, when he was shot by an unidentified man.

Alphahora remains in critical condition in a hospital.