Eastern Visayas workers get pay hike

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners in Eastern Visayas received the second tranche of their salary increase yesterday.

Yahya Centi, Department of Labor and Employment-Eastern Visayas regional director, said the salary of minimum wage earners in the non-agriculture sector in the region would be pegged at P325 from the previous P315.

The monthly salary of agricultural workers will increase to P295.

The first tranche of the pay hike was given in August.

He said the wage hike would apply to all minimum wage earners regardless of their position or status of employment.

The salary of household helpers in the region also increased last month.

Domestic workers in chartered cities and first class municipalities should receive a minimum monthly salary of P4,500 while those in other areas should get P4,000, an increase of P2,000, under a new wage order.

The wage hike applies to domestic workers whether in a stay-in or stay-out arrangement.

Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and the cities of Tacloban, Ormoc, Maasin, Catbalogan, Borongan, Baybay and Calbayog comprise Eastern Visayas.