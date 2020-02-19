NPA leader nabbed in Surigao Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A commander of a guerrilla unit of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in Surigao del Sur on Monday night.

Renan Cantos was collared at a checkpoint in Sitio Tagmalinaw, Barangay Poblacion, Cagwait, according to Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Cantos has standing warrants for murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention as well as robbery issued by various courts.

He is the 10th NPA leader arrested in Eastern Mindanao in the past two months.