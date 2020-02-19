NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
NPA leader nabbed in Surigao Sur
Ben Serrano, Jaime Laude, Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - February 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A commander of a guerrilla unit of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in Surigao del Sur on Monday night.

Renan Cantos was collared at a checkpoint in Sitio Tagmalinaw, Barangay Poblacion, Cagwait, according to Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

Cantos has standing warrants for murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention as well as robbery issued by various courts.

He is the 10th NPA leader arrested in Eastern Mindanao in the past two months.    

NPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fire hits houses, establishments in Taguig
11 hours ago
A fire hit houses and commercial establishments in Barangay Fort Bonifacio in Taguig on Wednesday morning, although nobody...
Nation
fbfb
Criminology student dies after alleged frat hazing in Sorsogon
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
The 23-year-old Despabiladeras along with 17 other students of the Solis Institute of Technology reportedly took...
Nation
fbfb
DILG sets new round of road clearing ops
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A new round of road clearing operations, this time targeting barangay roads, has been ordered.
Nation
fbfb
30 women rescued from sex dens
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Thirty women were rescued and three alleged pimps were arrested by police from prostitution dens in Caloocan City on Sun...
Nation
fbfb
2 teens who harassed balloon vendor face raps
By Rey Galupo | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Criminal charges will be filed against two of the seven pranksters who injured a vendor after setting his balloons on fire in Pandacan, Manila last week, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
ASF: Another Pangasinan town under state of calamity
By Eva Visperas | 50 minutes ago
This town has been placed under a state of calamity due to African swine fever.
Nation
fbfb
50 minutes ago
20 probed for hazing death of criminology student
By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
Around 20 people are being investigated in connection with the death allegedly due to hazing of a 23-year-old criminology...
Nation
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Cops intensify campaign vs illegal gambling
By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
Police have intensified the crackdown against all forms of illegal gambling following the recent relief of several chiefs...
Nation
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Skip the test, CSC examinees with flu symptoms told
By Michael Punongbayan | 50 minutes ago
The pen and paper test of the Civil Service Commission will push through at 66 testing centers nationwide next month despite...
Nation
fbfb
50 minutes ago
LTFRB suspends jeepney operator over Makati road mishap
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 50 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has suspended the operator of a jeepney involved in an accident that...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with