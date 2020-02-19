Cop killed in Misamis shootout

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A police officer was killed while another was wounded in a shootout with unidentified men at a checkpoint in in Barangay Poblacion, Libertad, Misamis Oriental on Monday night.
A police report identified the fatality as S/Sgt. Ronald Caayupan. Chief M/Sgt. Fernando Maestrado was wounded.
The driver of the vehicle used by the suspects, Jephone Tinamisan, was also killed.
The suspects, who were in a white Mitsubishi Mirage, refused to pull over and fired at police officers.
Four caliber .45 pistols, two KG 9 pistols, a 9mm, four hand grenades, cellular phones and five sachets of shabu were reportedly recovered from the abandoned vehicle.
A certain Richard Perez was arrested near a bridge where he jumped when he tried to escape.
A manhunt for three other suspects is ongoing.
- Latest
- Trending