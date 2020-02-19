NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
TAAL'S UNREST
Man stabs woman to death after argument
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - February 19, 2020 - 12:00am

STA. BARBARA, Pangasinan, Philippines — A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her house in Barangay Cablong in this town.

Jenny Loresco’s bloodied body was discovered by her daughters aged 12 and 14.

Witnesses said that prior to the incident, Loresco had an argument with a man who was seen coming out from her house after a few minutes.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle.

Loresco was declared dead on arrival at the Mapandan Community Hospital.                                                  

DEAD STABBED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fire hits houses, establishments in Taguig
11 hours ago
A fire hit houses and commercial establishments in Barangay Fort Bonifacio in Taguig on Wednesday morning, although nobody...
Nation
fbfb
Criminology student dies after alleged frat hazing in Sorsogon
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
The 23-year-old Despabiladeras along with 17 other students of the Solis Institute of Technology reportedly took...
Nation
fbfb
DILG sets new round of road clearing ops
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A new round of road clearing operations, this time targeting barangay roads, has been ordered.
Nation
fbfb
30 women rescued from sex dens
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Thirty women were rescued and three alleged pimps were arrested by police from prostitution dens in Caloocan City on Sun...
Nation
fbfb
2 teens who harassed balloon vendor face raps
By Rey Galupo | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Criminal charges will be filed against two of the seven pranksters who injured a vendor after setting his balloons on fire in Pandacan, Manila last week, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
ASF: Another Pangasinan town under state of calamity
By Eva Visperas | 49 minutes ago
This town has been placed under a state of calamity due to African swine fever.
Nation
fbfb
49 minutes ago
20 probed for hazing death of criminology student
By Emmanuel Tupas | 49 minutes ago
Around 20 people are being investigated in connection with the death allegedly due to hazing of a 23-year-old criminology...
Nation
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Cops intensify campaign vs illegal gambling
By Emmanuel Tupas | 49 minutes ago
Police have intensified the crackdown against all forms of illegal gambling following the recent relief of several chiefs...
Nation
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Skip the test, CSC examinees with flu symptoms told
By Michael Punongbayan | 49 minutes ago
The pen and paper test of the Civil Service Commission will push through at 66 testing centers nationwide next month despite...
Nation
fbfb
49 minutes ago
LTFRB suspends jeepney operator over Makati road mishap
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 49 minutes ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has suspended the operator of a jeepney involved in an accident that...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with