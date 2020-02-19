Man stabs woman to death after argument

STA. BARBARA, Pangasinan, Philippines — A 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her house in Barangay Cablong in this town.

Jenny Loresco’s bloodied body was discovered by her daughters aged 12 and 14.

Witnesses said that prior to the incident, Loresco had an argument with a man who was seen coming out from her house after a few minutes.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle.

Loresco was declared dead on arrival at the Mapandan Community Hospital.