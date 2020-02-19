NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Cop arrested for betting in cockfight
Artemio Dumlao (The Philippine Star) - February 19, 2020 - 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A police officer is in hot water after he was caught betting in a cockfight in Isabela.

S/Sgt. Jovimar Rodriguez was arrested by personnel of the Isabela police and Cagayan Valley Regional Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Team in a cockpit in Cauayan City on Saturday, Brig. Gen. Angelito Casimiro, Cagayan Valley police director, said.

Rodriguez is with the Bayombong police in Nueva Vizcaya.

Casimiro said Rodriguez faces administrative charges and may be dismissed from the service.           

